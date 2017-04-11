Mike Grbic is out of the real estate company he started

What once was Select Homes-Mike Grbic Team is now simply Select Homes Team Real Estate.
That’s because Grbic is out, and three former partners have taken over.
“There may be a slight difference in the direction they want to go,” Grbic says of his partners.
Grbic started the business by himself in 2009. Grant Farha, Adam Bailey and Brian Brundage joined and eventually became partners with Grbic in 2014, though Grbic has been the face of the company through advertisements and commercials.
“If you’ve noticed over the last four, five years, there has been an effort to remove the Mike Grbic name from all the stuff because it wasn’t really ever supposed to be about me,” Grbic says. “I rarely sell homes myself.”
Farha says the partners started phasing in the new name in 2013.
“For the last couple years, Mike has slowly handed this over to us anyway,” Brundage says.
“It seems like a lot of changes … that are sudden, but we’ve been doing these things for a long time already,” Bailey says.
He says he has been the team leader and running the sales side of the business for four years.
Bailey says that “it was just strictly strategic business” for Grbic to move on due to “different opinions of vision and how to handle some things, and it was just best for him to sell the company to us and for us to keep moving the company forward.”
He says “a debranding process” started about three years ago.
He says the company, which is an independent brokerage, is moving away from celebrity marketing.
The partners say the company will be better positioned to grow nationally without a local person’s name attached to it.
“You can’t go into a market out of state and go in under an individual’s name,” Farha says.
He says Select Homes has a more broad-based appeal and will be easier to market.
Select Homes has 42 agents in Wichita, five of whom joined in the last week, and a support staff of 20 here.
There’s also a Kansas City office with about 15 employees and a Springfield, Mo., office with about 10 employees.
“Select Homes is a profitable, thriving company,” Bailey says. “It’s an exciting time for Select Homes.”
The partners also say it’s business as usual.
“There really aren’t changes, but we’re poised for growth, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Farha says.
He says the partners are looking at deals for potential offices in myriad places.
“We’re talking to people from upstate New York all the way to Nevada,” Brundage says. “All over the place.”
The partners are also close to finalizing a deal for a new, larger west-side office.
Grbic is looking for possible Old Town space to open a marketing and consulting firm. He says those are his loves.
He had a couple of what he calls “stray branches” of real estate businesses – some real estate investments and a property management group – that he got out of last fall.
“I had so much on my plate where I was incredibly overwhelmed. I wasn’t able to put the time and energy needed into any one thing.”
He says the businesses “were a distraction for us.”
Grbic says that led to thoughts about leaving.
He says he’ll be available to his former partners if they’d like a consultant or some marketing help with the firm, which Grbic says he has high hopes for.
“You’ve got three really great people who are going to do good things with it.”
