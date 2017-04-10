BCS opens Overland Park store

The new Building Controls and Services parts store in Overland Park opened on Monday.
Last month, Have You Heard? reported that BCS is growing with a facelift and expansion at its Wichita headquarters at 1730 E. Douglas and with a new store in Overland Park, but the company didn’t share the address at the time.
The store is at 8950 Bond St. and will serve mechanical contractors and other customers who need parts to maintain various systems in buildings.
