Eat Fit Go, a prepackaged meal franchise, coming to east Wichita

Eat Fit Go, a prepackaged meal franchise that looks more like a grocery store than a restaurant, is opening in 1,200 square feet at 2564 N. Greenwich. That’s the center in front of Academy Sports on the east side.
“It’s all fresh food,” says Kris Morrison, an Omaha resident who is opening the franchise with her husband, Dan.
Eat Fit Go, which Kris Morrison says is for “eat well, stay fit on the go,” is an Omaha-based franchise.
“When I first heard about it, I said, ‘Wow. They could be on to something,’ ” Kris Morrison says. “The more I learned about it, I thought, ‘Well, that’s smart. I wish I’d thought of it.’ ”
The meals, which customers can buy one at a time or in meal plan packages, range from $5 to $11 and come in small and large sizes.
“It’s primarily protein … with some healthy carbs and vegetables,” Morrison says.
The meat, which includes salmon, chicken and beef tenderloin, is roasted. There’s also ground turkey with eggs for breakfast.
Morrison says there are no preservatives, additives or salt but that the food is still tasty.
“Actually, it is.”
Nothing is more than 600 calories, and there are gluten-free and vegetarian choices.
Food will be prepared at a corporate kitchen in Kansas City and delivered daily. It has a six-day shelf life.
Customers can microwave the meals at the store and eat there or take food to go.
Eat Fit Go will open in June.
Krista Racine and Christi Royse of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal.
Morrison says Eat Fit Go’s dishes are great for people with health issues or who just want good food quickly.
“It’s never going to replace a fine-dining experience, and it’s not going to replace home cooking,” she says. “It’s not for that.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments