Sixth Talk Mobile store to open in Wichita

Last month, Have You Heard? reported that Tempe, Ariz.-based T-Mobile franchisee Shehbaz Chaudhry and his Talk Mobile signed deals for five new stores in the greater Wichita area and one in Salina.
There’s actually a sixth in Wichita.
A 1,000-square-foot store will open at 583 S. West St. on May 30.
Two of the previously announced Wichita stores now have opening dates.
A 1,500-square-foot site at 2233 N. Ridge Road, which is north of the northwest corner of 21st and Ridge Road, will open on April 14.
A 2,200-square-foot store is opening in the former Barrier’s space at the northeast corner of Douglas and Oliver on June 28. The Hill Bar & Grill has the rest of the building.
The other Talk Mobile stores are planned for 2,400 square feet at 737 N. Maize, which is just north of the northwest corner of Central and Maize, 1,200 square feet at 1600 S. George Washington Blvd. and 2,000 square feet at the Derby Marketplace in Derby. Opening dates for these stores aren’t available yet.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
