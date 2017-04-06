Rocking M Media to acquire three Wichita stations

Manhattan-based Rocking M Media, which has 28 stations, is expanding its Wichita presence with the acquisition of three stations.
The company, which owns KWME, 92.7-FM, in Derby, has a deal to acquire two Connoisseur Media stations here – KIBB, 97.1-FM and KVWF, 100.5-FM, which are better known as Bob FM and Hank FM.
Rocking M also is acquiring the Envision-owned KKGQ, 92.3-FM.
“We’re a big believer in what Envision does,” says Rocking M president Christopher Miller. “We’re going to help expand what they started.”
He says he already has a number of blind and visually impaired employees on his staff.
Miller says he’s partnering with Envision on its broadcast academy that trains the blind and visually impaired to work in radio.
Rocking M has been involved with radio stations for a decade. The company descended from the Miller family’s companies that ran newspapers and television stations.
“We are a multigenerational Kansas family media company,” Miller says.
“The journalism program at Kansas State University is named after my great-grandfather,” he says of the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
“We’re a family company,” Miller says. “We’re not going anywhere.”
Look for more information on the deals once they close.
