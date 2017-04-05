St. Louis-based Delmar Financial seeking first Wichita-area branch

Delmar Financial, a St. Louis-based mortgage company, is now doing business in Wichita.
“They’re becoming very aggressive about growth around the country,” branch manager Chris Waipa says of the 55-year-old business.
Though Delmar is operating here, it doesn’t yet have an office. Waipa says he and co-branch manager Jeff Torkelson are working on it.
“We’re looking to possibly open a couple different locations,” Waipa says.
Waipa is a Wichita native who now lives in Derby, and he says that’s likely where the first Delmar branch will be.
“I’m pretty well networked there,” he says.
Waipa is close to a deal.
A downtown or west Wichita site probably will follow.
There are two other loan officers working with Torkelson and Waipa, he says.
“We’re going to be slowly working to build a team.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
