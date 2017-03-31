Three Wichita QuikTrips get Amazon lockers

Three Wichita QuikTrips are getting Amazon lockers, and more will follow later.
The lockers allow Amazon customers to have secure package pickups and returns.
“It’s a really neat … service,” says QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh.
He says the Tulsa chain “thought it would be a good idea and another hopefully good service” for QuikTrip customers.
The first three QuikTrips to have the lockers will be at Broadway and Murdock, Central and Oliver and the store on Broadway just south of East Kellogg.
Thornbrugh says there may be some Amazon customers who aren’t QuikTrip customers who use the lockers and then “they give us a shot.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments