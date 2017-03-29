Pocket of opposition arises against 1 of 2 proposed Warren theaters

One of Bill Warren’s two proposed new theaters in Oklahoma City has some opposition.
It’s slightly confusing opposition, Warren says.
He’s announced plans to build two $25 million theater complexes for two parts of the city. The 10-screen theater he plans at Kilpatrick Turnpike and North Eastern Avenue is the one that some are opposing. Warren says the people who oppose it live farther from the theater than some of the ones right next to where it will go.
There’s a half-acre of land filled with trees between the theater site and the turnpike, he says.
“You and I could have a tank battle in the parking lot of the theater, and they would never be able to hear it or tell,” Warren says. “You can’t even see me over there. It’s just crazy.”
He adds, “The very nice folks who live across the street from the theater are supporting us.”
In the area where some residents are complaining, Warren says, he believes one person “got them all upset and told them a bunch of lies.”
He says the truth is the theater will be a high-end, boutique theater that doesn’t create issues in the area surrounding it. Warren says that’s why the city approved it.
There could be one solution to make people feel better, he says.
“I guess the only other thing we could do is have Trump build a border wall to separate us.”
