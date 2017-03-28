Carrie Rengers

Wilbert Memorials to move after more than half century in one place

After more than half a century at 925 N. Hillside, Wilbert Memorials – formerly Quiring Monuments – is moving.

“Our future there was limited at best,” says Will Williams, regional coordinator for sales for the Overland Park company.

The business used to share its building with Hillside Funeral Home, but Hillside consolidated into its west-side site at 2929 W. 13th St., and the building on Hillside is for sale.

Wilbert Memorials isn’t going far.

On Monday, it will open at 303 N. Hillside, which is the northwest corner of Second and Hillside.

At 2,000 square feet, the new space is a bit smaller than the existing one.

Williams says there’s parking in the rear of the building, and there’s a ramp to the building, which the previous location didn’t have.

Overall, he says, “It’s convenient for customers.”

