Kneaders Bakery and Cafe to open on east side

Utah-based Kneaders Bakery and Cafe is entering the Kansas market with plans for multiple sites, the first of which will be at Laham Development’s property at 1821 N. Rock Road.
“We’re really excited about delivering the Kneaders concept to the Kansas market,” says Brad Giles, director of acquisition and development for Four Foods Group.
He says Kneaders “is a from-scratch bakery,” which means everything is made fresh in the bakery every day.
“Nothing is made beforehand,” Giles says. “It’s a true bakery, not just a bakery outlet.”
There’s a large variety of sweet breads and hearth breads – there are 13 that Kneaders bakes daily – along with hearty soups, salads, hot and cold sandwiches and an assortment of desserts.
“We’re really proud of the ingredients we provide resulting in the food offering we provide,” Giles says.
He says the ingredients and the freshness of the food are what set Kneaders apart from other bakeries.
“So while menu items may be fairly similar, the food production process is entirely different.”
The 4,000-square-foot store also will have a drive-through. Giles says that’s because a lot of people treat Kneaders as an extension of the grocery store and regularly drive through to pick up bread.
There’s dining in the restaurant as well.
Four Foods Group is the master franchisee for Kneaders. Anything that the Kneaders ownership group doesn’t build, Four Foods Group does.
Of the 53 Kneaders sites nationally, Four Foods Group owns 44. Both companies are based in Utah.
Giles says Four Foods Group is almost certain it will want to build more than one Kneaders in Wichita, but it hasn’t determined how many the market will support yet.
He says the company liked this first site for the demographics in the area and the property’s proximity to Bradley Fair, which Laham Development also owns.
Christi Royse of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal.
The first Kneaders likely will open in early September. Demolition started at the site this week.
Giles says the first 100 visitors to Kneaders will get free cinnamon French toast, which he says is something the bakery is known for and “is just absolutely to die for.”
“It’s just not a traditional bread-type product.”
Even better, Giles says, is the syrup.
It “is unlike anything I’ve ever tasted anywhere else.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
