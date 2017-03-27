Former consignment queen turns Closet Queen

Longtime Christiane’s Closet consignment shop owner Christy McClelland has started a new business that’s all about closets.
The Closet Queen, as she calls the business and herself, will visit people’s homes to help with a variety of organizational needs. Specifically, that means closets, but McClelland says she’ll tackle anything that needs organizing, such as basements or kitchen cabinets.
“Their closet, their life – whatever they need,” she says.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time. It kind of went hand-in-hand with Christiane’s Closet. … I just didn’t have time to devote and get it off the ground.”
McClelland owned the consignment shop, which is now called the Violet Closet, for 14 years. She’s continued to work there when needed, but McClelland sold it to care for her ailing mother.
Her mother died in November, and McClelland says her own grief shows her how much her Closet Queen service is needed.
“I know because I can’t even touch my mom’s items yet,” she says.
On Friday, McClelland helped a man who lost his wife figure out what to do with her clothes.
McClelland says she’ll generally do a mix of donating and consigning. She also takes away the items.
“That really helps, especially in a situation like that,” she says. McClelland says she thinks bereavement work “is a key component probably to what I’m going to be doing.”
She says she loves organizing and also especially wants to help busy women who don’t want to spend their free time doing it.
“I just want to help women feel in control of their surroundings.”
McClelland says she’ll charge by the hour and is quick at what she does.
For more information, see theclosetqueen66 on Facebook or e-mail McClelland at theclosetqueen66@gmail.com.
“It’s a knack that a lot of people don’t have,” McClelland says of organizing, “and if you do have it, it can really serve others very well.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments