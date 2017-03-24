West Kellogg Sam’s Club to undergo remodeling

Some remodeling is going to start next week at the Sam’s Club at 6200 W. Kellogg, which opened in 1985.
“Every year, we take a look at some of our older clubs,” says spokeswoman Dianna Gee.
She says the idea is to “spiff ’em up a little bit.”
With the remodeling, which will mostly be new paint and light fixtures, there will be one addition and one subtraction at the store.
The photo services lab is closing, and in its place Sam’s will add an appliance display.
“It’s part of an extension of our dot-com offering,” Gee says of the appliances.
There will be kitchen and laundry units that are available in combination orders and individual ones as well.
“You can come to the club, check it all out, order it online, and we will deliver it,” Gee says.
She says the company can set up the new appliances and take away the old ones, too.
Gee says 100 clubs have the displays nationally, including the Wichita market’s newest at 29th and Maize Road.
“They’re not available in all clubs.”
She says she wants to make it clear that appliances aren’t replacing photo labs at every store – only this one. Gee says at other stores, the appliance displays may go into electronics or furniture areas.
Gee says photo services will still be available in the other two Sam’s Clubs in Wichita.
“It’s just as times have changed, it’s not as important for our members to have one-hour services.”
She says more customers seem to be interested in photo gifts that they can order online.
Gee says she can’t say when the photo lab will close, except “soon.”
She says the remodeling should be wrapped up by the end of May.
“It’s our oldest club in Wichita, so definitely due for a little bit of a facelift.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
