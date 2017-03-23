You don’t say

“Nothing is simple about running a book store.”
– Watermark Books & Cafe owner Sarah Bagby, who nevertheless says it’s a thrill that Real Simple magazine named her store the best bookstore in Kansas
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
March 23, 2017 3:10 PM
“Nothing is simple about running a book store.”
– Watermark Books & Cafe owner Sarah Bagby, who nevertheless says it’s a thrill that Real Simple magazine named her store the best bookstore in Kansas
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments