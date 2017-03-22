QuikTrip mobile app officially launches

After years of preparation and a couple of months of a soft launch, QuikTrip has officially kicked off its mobile ordering app for phones.
“It’s out there, but we haven’t pushed it that hard yet,” says spokesman Mike Thornbrugh.
That’s about to change.
“We obviously are to the point where we feel pretty comfortable about it,” Thornbrugh says.
Customers can order and pay through the app for items such as flatbread sandwiches, pizza, pretzels and specialty coffees.
A single order can accommodate as many as 20 items or 10 extra large pizzas.
After testing through employees, QuikTrip has had a soft launch of the app for the past few months.
Thornbrugh says there may still be some things that change with it along the way.
“Things come up, and they do, and they will, and we’ll figure out a way to address it.”
Much like the Tulsa company did with its social media presence, it seems to have taken its time with the app.
“We’re not in any hurry to rush things out there because it’s the next great thing,” Thornbrugh says.
“We just take our time. That’s just kind of been our mantra as a company. We know it’s out there, but we’ve got to make … it fit our business model and the way we want to utilize it,” he says. “Right, wrong or indifferent, that’s just the way we think.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments