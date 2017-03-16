Goddard once again getting Ace Hardware store

Ace Hardware stores seem to come and go in Goddard, but one is returning.
Russ Lowen, a Wichita resident whose children go to Goddard schools, is opening Goddard Ace Hardware at 19894 W. Kellogg.
“That is a vicious true rumor,” Lowen jokes.
The site was home to an Ace store more than a decade ago.
More recently, Williams Ace Hardware was at another site just down the street, but that store closed last year.
“The market was left available,” Lowen says. “It’s a viable market for an Ace Hardware of the appropriate size.”
Lowen purchased the 13,125-square-foot center where the 7,500-square-foot Ace will open. That’s where Balls-n-Strikes, an indoor baseball facility, most recently was.
There are three other spaces at the center, two of which are occupied. Lowen has one 1,445-square-foot spot left to lease.
He plans a soft opening at the end of April and a grand opening in May.
Lowen says what his store may lack in size he’ll make up for with higher shelving and extra pegs.
“The product variety is that of a larger store.”
Lowen had been on the corporate side of aerospace for 26 years. He was looking for a change and has been researching other opportunities for more than a decade. He says Ace’s business model is the best he’s found.
“I have not come across a more solid, well-thought-out, well-supported set of corporate business policies and practices.”
He says the company offers a lot of support, too.
“They are literally second to none. Their customer surveys back that up.”
Lowen says that in about three years, he’ll look to expand with another Ace store.
“This is what I want to do into my sunset years,” he says. “This will be a good adventure for me.”
