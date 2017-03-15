Carrie Rengers

Kwik Shop to open new west-side store

Kwik Shop is going to open a new store at the northwest corner of Maple and Ridge Road where a Flying Eagle gas station and conveninence store had been.

The Hutchinson-based chain, which is a subsidiary of Kroger, is renovating the 2,400-square-foot store. It will have eight fueling stations, including diesel.

There will be fountain and frozen drinks and coffee and cappuccino options along with a roller grill bar and grab-and-go type foods.

The new store will open around June.

