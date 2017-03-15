T-Mobile franchisee to open five Wichita-area stores

Tempe, Ariz.-based T-Mobile franchisee Shehbaz Chaudhry and his Talk Mobile have signed deals for five new stores in the greater Wichita area and one in Salina.
One of the Wichita stores will take the remaining 2,200 square feet of the former Barrier’s space at the northeast corner of Douglas and Oliver. The Hill Bar & Grill has the rest of the building.
Patrick Ahern of NAI Martens handled the deal.
Another Wichita store will open in 1,200 square feet at 1600 S. George Washington Blvd.
Ahern and Marty Moody of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled that deal.
On the west side, Chaudhry is opening two stores. One will be in 2,400 square feet at 737 N. Maize, which is just north of the northwest corner of Central and Maize.
Ahern and Nathan Farha of NAI Martens handled the deal.
The other west-side deal is for 1,500 square feet at 2233 N. Ridge Road, which is north of the northwest corner of 21st and Ridge Road.
Ahern and Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.
There also will be a 2,000-square-foot store in the Derby Marketplace in Derby. Ahern and Piros did that deal as well.
The store in Salina will be 2,000 square feet.
Some of the stores are already under construction.
All of the stores will open by early June.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
