Stein Mart sets opening for Greenwich Place store

Excitement is building for the new Stein Mart that’s going to open at the fast-growing Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich, but shoppers are going to have to wait about half a year more.
It was September 2016 when Have You Heard? reported that the Florida chain, which left Wichita in 2002, was returning to the city.
It will be this September that the 32,000-square-foot store opens.
Stein Mart sells discounted designer and name-brand clothing, accessories and home decor.
There’s hope for a west-side Stein Mart, too.
Previously, a spokeswoman said the company will watch how the Greenwich Place store does and then consider whether a west-side store would make sense.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments