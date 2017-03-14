Ranchers plan Wichita Union Stockyards event center, steakhouse

1:39 4-H families take in calves orphaned by wildfires Pause

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

1:39 Who is BTK?

0:39 Aircraft keep busy fighting Reno County fire

3:02 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop react to Shockers' NCAA draw

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

0:38 Maize advances to third state title game in last four years

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs