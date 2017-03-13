Building Controls and Services to expand with new showroom and store

1:04 Designer Shoe Warehouse opens at Greenwich Place Pause

1:10 Happy to call Wichita home

1:23 Max Aerostructures is Wichita's newest aircraft supplier

1:48 Lyndon's at Bradley Fair has new owners

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

2:33 Hymnal page survives after western Kansas fires

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

0:22 Wesley Iwundu motivated by NCAA start in Dayton