Building Controls and Services to expand with new showroom and store

When Have You Heard? last checked in with Building Controls and Services in August 2015, it learned the company was growing in a couple of ways.
That’s what’s happening again now.
BCS is adding a new parts store in Overland Park that will serve mechanical contractors and other customers who need parts to maintain various systems in buildings.
“That’s kind of where the main focus is,” says marketing manager Hannah Scott.
The store will open in late spring or early summer, and BCS isn’t giving the store’s address until then.
The company also is doing a facelift on its building at 1730 E. Douglas, which is just east of Hydraulic, in preparation for an expansion there.
BCS has been in about two thirds of the 30,000-square-foot building. It will be expanding into the remaining 11,000 square feet that Fisher’s Transmissions vacated. That company is now in part of the former Big Dog Motorcycles space at 1520 E. Douglas.
The last time BCS expanded in the building, it was to build offices and conference rooms – things that were more centered on internal use.
With the new expansion, Scott says it’ll be more for external use with customers.
She says there will be a showroom with equipment for customers to test, “kind of like an interactive training center.”
The company has HVAC equipment, fire and security systems and building controls, which run things such as lighting and temperature in buildings.
“That’s kind of the big component that would be interactive,” Scott says of the controls.
She says the idea is for customers to “truly learn how to use them and how to maintain them.”
BCS currently has to offer services such as this through bringing in equipment from elsewhere and then scheduling events.
“Obviously, that’s not as easy as having it in our building,” Scott says.
There’s preliminary work going on at the building to prepare it for the new showroom. First, though, Scott says the company wants to get the Overland Park store open.
“Once that is complete, we’ll put the focus back on this building.”
