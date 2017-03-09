New restaurant to open at Waterfront Plaza

Another healthy option is coming to Waterfront Plaza, but this time it’s not groceries, a fitness center or workout clothing.
Zoes Kitchen is a Birmingham, Ala.-based Mediterranean chain that’s going to open in front of Whole Foods Market at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road.
“It’s a kind of a fresh, healthy concept,” says the Waterfront’s Stephen Clark II.
“Adding Zoes to a lineup that includes Doc Green’s and Whole Foods kind of solidifies the Waterfront as the east-side go-to for a quick, healthy meal.”
The building will be 3,000 square feet with a patio that will have a view of the lake across 13th Street at the Waterfront.
“It’s a really neat-looking freestanding building,” Clark says of the colorful restaurant.
Steven Richey, a regional operator for Zoes, says the Zoes cuisine will fit with the Waterfront community.
“Our mission is to deliver goodness from the inside out.”
He says “Zoe” means “life” in Greek and that the restaurant has fresh meals meant to inspire diners to further have healthy lifestyles.
“We’re a made-from-scratch kitchen,” Richey says.
The restaurant uses whole grains and fresh produce and does not use fryers or microwaves. Richey says there are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options with dishes such as pita sandwiches and kabobs.
The restaurant has counter service, “but with a twist of delivering great Southern hospitality to our guests,” he says.
Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate and Dan Bourk of Colliers International handled the deal.
“We’ve been working on this one since late 2015,” Clark says. “It’s a natural fit.”
Zoes will open in the latter part of this year.
Richey says as he’s studied the market, he’s learned about Wichita’s Lebanese community and all of the Mediterranean restaurants here. He says that wasn’t a deterrent to opening here in any way.
“We’re excited about that.”
There are two retail spots left at Waterfront Plaza. There’s 1,260 square feet between Pure Barre and Lululemon Athletica and 1,788 between Ethan Allen Design Center and Orangetheory Fitness.
“Hopefully we can announce some things there soon,” Clark says.
At the Waterfront across the street, he says he’s talking with a couple of different restaurant operations that could potentially take the former Fox & Hound space next to Abuelo’s.
There’s not a deal yet, and Clark says he’s taking his time.
“Part of the reason the Waterfront restaurants are so successful is because they all fit nicely together,” he says. “This building is a really unique opportunity, so we want to be sure it’s a good fit.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
