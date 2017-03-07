Jim Nelson’s Edward Jones office to move just around the corner

Jim Nelson is moving his Edward Jones financial office around the corner from where he currently is at Central and 127th Street.
He’s not going far, and his 1,200 square feet at the new Gateway Plaza at 1095 N. Greenwich won’t be that different in size from what he currently has.
So why bother?
“We feel that that corridor is going to be the place to be,” Nelson says of Greenwich.
“It’s going to be where a lot of growth will be in Wichita.”
Kameron Rich and Christi Royse of J.P. Weigand & Sons and David Leyh of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.
Nelson has been in the industry since 1998 and with Edward Jones since 2003.
His new office will be next to Bliss Nails. Nelson says he’d hoped to be in the new space by late March, but he says it looks like April is when it will happen.
There’s one space left to lease at the center. It’s 1,350 square feet on the north end that’s available for a restaurant to have a drive-through.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
