Great Harvest Bread Co. owner contemplates how to use extra space

Once Wichita Young Life leaves Great Harvest Bread Co. for Clifton Square, bakery owner Jamil Toubassi says, he’s not sure what he’s going to do with the extra space.
He knows what he’s most likely not going to do, though, and that’s rent to an office user.
“We would attempt to do something that would enhance the bakery,” he says.
That could mean new products or an expanded dining area.
Young Life will leave by the end of May.
Toubassi says he has a number of ideas and a bit of time before he has to make any decisions.
“We’ll do something with it at some point.”
