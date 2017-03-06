Supplement Giant to open in Derby

Supplement Giant will be opening in Derby in the next couple of weeks.
The Ragsdale family has been in the business for almost 30 years and is opening a store in the Spring Creek shopping center at Madison and Rock Road.
“This will be store No. 7,” says Wayne Ragsdale, who owns the business with his wife, Lisa, and their sons Jason, Ryan and Jared.
They own four stores in Denver and ones on the east and west sides of Wichita.
The store sells vitamins and minerals.
“Our niche is the fitness enthusiast,” Ragsdale says. “People who are more serious about their workouts.”
He says the supplements are a way to enhance fitness.
“Our whole business concept is to sell around wholesale,” Ragsdale says of seriously reduced prices.
He says that’s so the store can compete with internet sales.
InSite Real Estate Group and Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.
Ragsdale says more will be coming.
“We’re going to keep growing. Our goal is to open a couple stores a year.”
He says that won’t include more stores in Wichita.
“Wichita’s going to be fairly well saturated.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments