Cintas First Aid and Safety to expand to larger office, warehouse

Cintas, an Ohio-based company that’s been in Wichita since 2002, has been growing and needs more space.
“We’ve grown our customer base,” says Cindy Christian, general manager of the First Aid and Safety division here.
That means the company has had to grow its number of employees, too. Three years ago, Cintas had five safety employees here. Today, it has 24.
Now, the company is growing its office, too, with a move from 5,000 square feet at 2605 S. Custer to 9,545 square feet at the Northrock Business Park on North Rock Road just north of K-96.
There’s another 3,500 square feet Cintas can expand into as well.
“We’ll probably be expanding next door,” Christian says.
The company also has divisions for uniforms and fire extinguishers. Its tagline is “ready for the workday.”
The safety division is all about “customers wanting … their workplace to be safe,” Christian says.
Cintas helps companies with Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance and first aid training and services, especially as they relate to protecting employees and maximizing productivity.
The Northrock space will allow for more warehouse space for its products, Christian says.
Craig Ablah of Classic Real Estate and Ross Way of Anderson Management handled the deal.
Cintas is moving this week and will be open in its new space on Monday.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
