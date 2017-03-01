Mode franchisee drops brand for Moxie Boutique

Not quite two years after opening Mode at Regency Lakes at 21st and Greenwich, Pattie Durham is rebranding her business.
“Nervous, scared, excited” is how she says she’s feeling.
Mode is a North Dakota franchise with a tagline that says “designer fashions at closeout prices.”
Durham says she did not have a positive experience with the brand.
“Although the name on the door said ‘designer fashion,’ Mode was steadily losing their relationships with designers,” she says.
No one with Mode returned a call seeking comment.
Durham says she didn’t like that instead of what Mode billed as higher-end merchandise, her store seemed to have more and more items that customers could easily have found at wholesale sites.
She’s dropped the Mode franchise and is in the process of rebranding the business Moxie Boutique.
“I have loved this word for several years,” Durham says.
“The definition of ‘moxie’ is sass, courage … pizazz,” she says. “I just feel like that’s my personality. I love what it represents.”
Durham loves it so much, she also named one of her dogs Moxie.
There will be other changes at the store along with the new name.
“It’s going to be better,” Durham says. “I am ready to start doing my own buying and fill the store with amazing clothes.”
She says she and manager Bobbi West will hand pick each item.
“Real clothes at real prices for real women” is how Durham describes what they’ll offer. She says that means quality clothes at reasonable prices.
Moxie will have what Durham calls a Fashion 50 guarantee, which means no item will be over $50.
“That’s something that our customers love.”
Also, she says she won’t have items such as low-rise jeans or other clothing for younger people.
“I want to focus on clothes for women … not for little girls.”
Though it’s daunting to rebrand her business, Durham is confident, too.
“Our customers don’t come to the store because of the name Mode.”
She says it’s the boutique service she offers that should keep them returning and attract new customers as well.
“The women of Wichita need to get Moxie.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
