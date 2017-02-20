New barre workout studio to open at NewMarket North

Another new workout option is opening this spring at Slawson Cos.’ NewMarket North development at the southwest corner of North Maize Road and West 29th St.
Wichita attorney Jordan Kieffer is opening Barre Forte Wichita next to Orangetheory Fitness, which opened in January.
“I fell in love with barre probably about a year and a half ago,” Kieffer says. “A lot of people think you have to be a dancer to do barre, and that’s not true.”
The fitness studio has elements of ballet – and the barres used in it – yoga and Pilates. Part of the workout is with a ballet barre, and some of it is not.
Barre Forte is a Denver-based business that Kieffer has licensed for here.
“It has a really strong following,” she says.
“I thought that it was very challenging, but at the same time, the atmosphere is very welcoming, and I think that’s just the perfect balance for a fitness studio.”
Kieffer says the workouts exhaust muscles with high numbers of repetitions of exercises, and then participants immediately stretch out their muscles for what Kieffer calls a long and lean look.
There’s upbeat music with choreography that changes frequently.
“It’s just very dynamic,” Kieffer says. That’s even though “barre workouts in general are very low impact.”
She and two others will be instructors.
Kieffer practices general business litigation and personal injury at Dugan & Giroux Law, where she will continue to work with a reduced caseload.
“I have a lot of flexibility here, and the partners are very supportive.”
Kieffer works on the west side and says there’s a demand for a barre workout like the east side already has.
She says she likes NewMarket North because “that’s where a lot of new businesses are coming in.”
Sasnak Management’s new breakfast concept, Homegrown, also is opening there this spring.
Kieffer says she likes that Orangetheory will be next door to her place because she sees good synergy with couples who may want to have workout places near each other.
Barre Forte will have child care available.
“That’s something that’s kind of been a gap in boutique fitness so far,” Kieffer says.
The first part of NewMarket North, which is just north of Slawson’s NewMarket Square, was completed in December.
There are plans for additional buildings with second-level offices, residential units or hotel rooms above first-floor retail and an area called the Terrace, which will be close to the street on the south end. It will have a water feature with terraces above it and two restaurants overlooking it.
Slawson’s permit with the Corps of Engineers also calls for a conservation area that wraps around the site with protected wetlands.
Kieffer says she expects Barre Forte to open by late April. Look for more details on the business then.
