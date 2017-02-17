Bilingual Speech Therapy of Kansas to serve growing bilingual community

A new speech therapy practice near 21st and Amidon is going to focus on serving what speech pathologist Holly Lyons calls “linguistically diverse children.”
Lyons and Carlos Montes-Aviles are opening Bilingual Speech Therapy of Kansas next month to provide speech-language therapy for children who speak English, Spanish or both. The clinic also will offer support and education for their parents.
The clinic is opening March 1 in the Marina Point office park at 1999 N. Amidon, Suite 110.
“We’ve been working in the field for a while,” Lyons says.
About 11 of her almost 18 years in the field have been working with bilingual children in the Wichita school district.
“And Carlos himself is an immigrant, and he has been working with that population as well,” Lyons says.
“We got to talking and realized we waned to do something a little bit more.”
She says the need continues to grow “just because our population is changing.”
“There’s not a lot of resources here,” says Montes-Aviles, who is a Mexico native but grew up in Garden City.
He says he and Lyons will be able to help children who speak most any language by finding similarities and differences between English and the other languages and working on articulation.
“We have the expertise to figure out … how to meet those needs,” Lyons says.
Though Lyons and Montes-Aviles want to focus on pediatrics, their practice also is going to help people through stuttering therapy. There’s a stuttering support group that will meet there at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.
“We’re hoping to become a good resource for the community,” Lyons says.
There will be an open house at the clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday.
Lyons says the clinic’s 1,500 square feet is large enough to have room to grow with more therapists eventually.
She says it makes sense to open in the 21st and Amidon area.
“There’s a lot of Hispanic people who live in the neighborhood and frequent the businesses around here.”
Montes-Aviles says it’s exciting to get the clinic open.
“It is a dream of ours to be able to serve our community.”
