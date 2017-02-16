Carrie Rengers

February 16, 2017 3:07 PM

Title Boxing Club to open in Derby

Carrie Rengers

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Brian Cheever’s fitness goals and his career goals are merging.

Cheever is opening a new Title Boxing Club at 620 N. Rock Road in Derby at Bristol Square in May.

“I was looking to … get myself back in shape to where I was,” Cheever says.

A friend suggested he check out one of the two Title Boxing Clubs in Wichita, which two separate individuals own and operate.

“I was intimidated to go in because I assumed there’s a bunch of big, tough guys … and I’m a former police officer.”

Cheever says he learned the franchise is not about fighting.

“You basically train like a fighter.”

The goal is a cardio workout.

“We expect you to not know how to throw a punch,” Cheever says. “The intimidation’s not there.”

He says women make up a big part of the gym’s clientele.

Most recently, Cheever was a production line manager for Spirit AeroSystems, but he was laid off.

“Basically, I was like, I need to work on me,” he says of first going to the gym.

Cheever says building self-confidence is a big part of Title Boxing Club.

Krista Racine of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the 3,600-square-foot space.

Cheever says he likes that the property is on Rock Road but that it’s not part of new construction. He says that means it’s a little more affordable for him, so he could get a fairly sizable space and be able to help more people with their fitness goals.

“It’s always been in my nature to help others,” Cheever says.

As a police officer, he says, he did community policing.

“In this case, I’m helping myself as well.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340

Carrie Rengers

