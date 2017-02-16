Title Boxing Club to open in Derby

Brian Cheever’s fitness goals and his career goals are merging.
Cheever is opening a new Title Boxing Club at 620 N. Rock Road in Derby at Bristol Square in May.
“I was looking to … get myself back in shape to where I was,” Cheever says.
A friend suggested he check out one of the two Title Boxing Clubs in Wichita, which two separate individuals own and operate.
“I was intimidated to go in because I assumed there’s a bunch of big, tough guys … and I’m a former police officer.”
Cheever says he learned the franchise is not about fighting.
“You basically train like a fighter.”
The goal is a cardio workout.
“We expect you to not know how to throw a punch,” Cheever says. “The intimidation’s not there.”
He says women make up a big part of the gym’s clientele.
Most recently, Cheever was a production line manager for Spirit AeroSystems, but he was laid off.
“Basically, I was like, I need to work on me,” he says of first going to the gym.
Cheever says building self-confidence is a big part of Title Boxing Club.
Krista Racine of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the 3,600-square-foot space.
Cheever says he likes that the property is on Rock Road but that it’s not part of new construction. He says that means it’s a little more affordable for him, so he could get a fairly sizable space and be able to help more people with their fitness goals.
“It’s always been in my nature to help others,” Cheever says.
As a police officer, he says, he did community policing.
“In this case, I’m helping myself as well.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
