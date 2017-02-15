New tenant to move into former Sports Authority space at NewMarket

A new tenant is taking the former Sports Authority space at NewMarket Square at 21st and Maize Road, and it’s a familiar one.
Ross Dress for Less, which has three other stores in Wichita, is taking the 32,600-square-foot space.
“Ross is very popular,” says Jerry Jones of Slawson Cos., the NewMarket developer.
Sports Authority left the center in August 2015.
Ross is scheduled to open this October.
“The big thing it does is it bolsters NewMarket as a destination for shoppers seeking … quality, in-season, name-brand merchandise at great savings,” Jones says.
The store will be in the same part of NewMarket as Bed Bath & Beyond and Old Navy.
Look for more details closer to the Ross opening.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
