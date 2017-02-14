Drab to Fab furniture restoration business opens in Andover

10:29 Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape Pause

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

0:49 High winds topple semi, crushing patrol cruiser

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

0:09 The amazing buzzer-beating shot that's taking social media by storm