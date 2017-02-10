Changes coming to ‘the gateway to downtown’ near Douglas and Washington

The beautiful wedding dresses that graced East Douglas in Old Town for almost a decade are now gone.
However, Trinh Nguyen hasn’t closed her “I Do” Bridal & Tux. She’s moved the business from 918 E. Douglas and is in the process of renaming it and making it a strictly online business.
“Everything is changing,” Nguyen says.
She says retail is more and more on the internet instead of in traditional storefronts.
“I just have to make the changes before it changes without me.”
Nguyen is going to operate out of about 1,200 square feet at 5505 E. Kellogg, which is near Edgemoor.
She’s going to call the business simply “I Do” Bridal, since she stopped her tuxedo business in the summer.
For now, Nguyen will operate through www.idobridalandtux.com, though that site likely will change.
She says the site will help her have more sales.
“It’s just that my target market won’t be just Wichita,” she says.
“I’m going to miss having a whole lot of brides, but I guess it’s just part of the business now.”
Old Town Ventures, a group that purchased the building where “I Do” is along with some spaces around it, is renovating that space and the one at 922 E. Douglas where Sandbar Trading used to be.
InSite Real Estate Group’s Jake Ramstack, who is handling leasing there, says the group wants to “really spruce up that space” while keeping its 1907 character, which includes tin tiles atop 20-foot ceilings.
Each of the empty spaces is about 2,200 square feet. There’s also another 4,400 square feet for lease upstairs. That space can be divided.
Ramstack says Old Town Ventures wants to update the HVAC systems and replace flooring along with making other changes to improve the property for the long run.
“This is a building that’s important to Wichita,” he says. “It’s kind of the gateway to downtown.”
Old Town Ventures owns from 910 through 926 E. Douglas, which is almost 30,000 square feet.
Ramstack says it’s an exciting time to be there with Cargill’s plans to build a new building where The Wichita Eagle’s building currently is.
The Eagle is moving to the same building as CityArts in Old Town Square.
“It’s definitely going to look different in the next 24 months,” Ramstack says of the area.
Sandbar Trading’s lease was up, and owners Richard and Julie Gottsponer spent most of January vacating the space.
Previously, they told Have You Heard? that they’re hoping to buy their next building, which they want to be centrally located. Richard Gottsponer says they’ve been looking but haven’t found anything yet.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments