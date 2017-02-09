Carrie Rengers

Park City retailer literally drives customers to other stores

A retailer who literally drives customers to other people’s stores may seem like he’s setting himself up for failure, but 2 Attics Antique Mall owner Kirby Melugin says it’s actually a business move.

He’s doing once-a-month chartered tours to Pawhuska, Okla., which is where Food Network personality Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile is.

The bus tours leave from Melugin’s Park City store – before it even opens, and then returns after it’s closed – and also take guests to other stores, galleries and tourist sites, such as a museum and a preserve, near the Mercantile.

Melugin says he’s already made the first trip, which takes almost two and a half hours one way.

“We had a really amazing response,” Melugin says. “They just enjoyed being able to sit back and relax.”

