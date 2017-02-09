New KFC to feature remodeled look with a lid like a chicken bucket

Longtime KFC franchisee and Wichita native Dennis Schoenhofer is returning to the market.
“We used to own the Wichita market … forever,” says chief operations officer Billy Hodge. “This is where his roots were at.”
When the opportunity came up for Schoenhofer to buy back into the market, Hodge says that “he jumped at it.”
He purchased the former KFC at 6131 E. 21st St., which is just west of Woodlawn.
“We’re actually doing a full remodel,” Hodge says.
The restaurant will feature a new design for the brand, which includes red-and-white stripes like the old KFC buckets used to have.
“They’re going back to that on the buildings as well,” Hodge says. “It’s really sharp, actually.”
The roof is going to have a special feature.
“We’re actually going to put like a lid,” Hodge says. “It’s going to be totally changed outside.”
Hodge says the goal is to open in April.
Tulsa-based Schoenhofer Enterprises also has locations in Andover and Wellington, both of which have had relatively recent remodels, and Derby, which will be remodeled around May. The company also has KFCs in Liberal and Coffeyville.
The restaurants generally close for a few days only during remodeling.
“The design allows the workers to work at night,” Hodge says.
The Wichita remodel is taking longer because the restaurant was already closed when the company purchased it in December.
Schoenhofer owns 32 KFCs in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, and Hodge says he’s open to buying more in Wichita.
“Tulsa’s his house, but Wichita’s his home.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
