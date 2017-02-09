New KFC to feature remodeled look with a lid like a chicken bucket

1:52 Nifty Nut House to expand into new space Pause

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer

1:37 Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

1:50 Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

4:47 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz break down WSU's win over Illinois State

6:15 Wichita police give update Wednesday on injured officer

0:31 Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on releasing running back Joseph Randle