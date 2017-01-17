More changes likely coming to Lincoln Heights Village

There are a few pieces that still have to fall into place, but there probably are going to be a few more changes coming to Lincoln Heights Village at Douglas and Oliver.
Susan’s flower shop recently moved out, and Maxine’s card and stationery shop soon will be moving in.
Next, Village Barber & Style Shop owners Raquel and Edison Jaimes are hoping to move next door to their current space where a photography studio most recently was.
“We would like to add a few more chairs,” Raquel Jaimes says.
The shop currently has four chairs and likely would add four more.
“There wouldn’t be much change,” Jaimes says.
She says the shop has been in its current space since 1969, “so it’s a big move.”
That’s if it happens. The paperwork isn’t signed yet. The shop and nearby Livingston’s Cafe are proceeding as if it will happen, though.
Livingston’s owner Melissa Atkinson says she wants to take over the barbershop’s space to expand her kitchen and seating.
“That is the plan,” she says. “I’m going to enlarge my kitchen and have a public restroom that’s not in the kitchen, which is just so exciting.”
Atkinson says she likes the closeness of the restaurant’s seating, but she says, “It’s pretty tight.”
She says she feels like if she expands in the right way, she can keep the cafe’s charm and create more room.
“I don’t want to lose the quaintness of it and the familylike environment.”
Atkinson is the great-granddaughter of Andy Livingston, who opened Wichita’s first Livingston’s Cafe in 1910.
Previously, Atkinson has said she wanted to carry on her family’s restaurant tradition, especially for her father, Bob Livingston, who died in 2012.
She says she thinks he would have been in favor of the cafe’s expansion.
“I always think, ‘Well, what would Dad do?’ ” she says. “That’s always in my mind.”
