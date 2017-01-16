2 Attics Antique Mall expands with two new services

1:05 520Commerce lofts open in Commerce Arts district Pause

1:05 U-Haul renovates former Bemis Bag building

1:18 VIDEO: Wichita tech company SNT seeing rapid growth

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

2:25 VanVleet's Rockford Files: 'I was a jerk.'

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

4:21 Family members speak out at Hassan Wright's sentencing