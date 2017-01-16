2 Attics Antique Mall expands with two new services

Kirby Melugin fully admits he can’t make up his mind.
He started his 2 Attics Antique Mall seven years ago in 4,500 square feet near the northwest corner of East 61st Street and Hydraulic in Park City. Then he expanded to 10,000 square feet, contracted to 5,000 square feet and now is expanding to 10,000 square feet again.
“I used to say I can do everything but an auction,” Melugin says.
Now, he’ll be able to say he does it all.
Starting on Tuesday, Melugin is expanding to add a 3rd Tuesday Night Consignment Auction. Each weekend following the third Tuesday auction, there will be an indoor flea market, too.
Melugin says the auction is a natural expansion of the estate liquidation services he offers.
He says sometimes people don’t have enough items for a full estate sale or maybe can’t have one in their homes for some reason. People will be able to have consignment items at the auctions, too.
“It just gives us yet another avenue,” Melugin says.
He says he has free consultations to help people decide what the best routes are for them.
Melugin says the flea market will offer another outlet as well.
“We just need to move the stuff faster,” he says.
Even though the markets won’t be nearly the size of the ones that used to be in the pavilions at the former Kansas Colesium, Melugin thinks they’ll “just kind of fill a little void.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
