Sasnak Management to debut its first new concept in three decades

When Sasnak Management started Carlos O’Kelly’s in 1981, the chain began in Iowa.
The Wichita company has started a few concepts in various places over the years, but president Jon Rolph says there was no question where he wanted to kick off Sasnak’s newest venture.
“The idea was if we were going to create something new, we really wanted to do it in our own backyard.”
HomeGrown, a breakfast concept, will open this spring at NewMarket North at 29th and Maize Road on the opposite end of the same strip center as Orangetheory Fitness.
“We’ve been ready to birth a new concept for a while,” Rolph says.
“We’re really excited about it,” he says. “It’s the first time we’ve created a concept from scratch since the ’80s.”
In addition to being in the company’s hometown, HomeGrown will have a focus on local sourcing and local partnering.
“We’ve gone local the whole way through the process,” Rolph says. “It’s going to be a real place that Wichita can be proud of.”
He says dishes for breakfast, brunch and lunch are still in the works.
“I can’t share all the details with you right now just because I don’t have them.”
Rolph says starting from scratch allows for creativity and freedom.
“It’s in our DNA.”
Sasnak also owns the Good Egg in Bradley Fair in east Wichita.
“The Good Egg will stay just as it is,” Rolph says. “It is a concept that was an individual license.”
He says that means he can’t grow it, and there’s a chance HomeGrown could be the first in a chain of restaurants.
“There’s a niche for a premium breakfast,” he says.
Sasnak’s foray into the world of breakfast through the Good Egg helped inspire the desire to do more.
“It’s really a dining experience that’s been new to us,” Rolph says.
He says it’s an opportunity to help people start their days.
“There’s a freshness in the morning.”
There’s a chance that Sasnak could convert the Good Egg in the future, but Rolph says there are no plans to do so now.
“Right now we’re starting with leaving the Good Egg as it is. Customers love it.”
HomeGrown will have the same hours as the Good Egg, which is 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
Unlike the Good Egg, HomeGrown will feature breakfast cocktails.
The new restaurant will be 4,100 square feet and should be open by early May.
IHOP franchisee Ali Issa also plans a new IHOP at 29th and Maize Road next to the Sam’s Club this year.
Rolph says there’s been some growth in the breakfast restaurant category. He says he’s confident in NewMarket North and likes what Slawson Cos. is doing with the development.
“That’s just going to be a great place to be for the long haul,” Rolph says.
“The west side’s always been great to us,” he says. “It’s going to be awesome. I can’t wait.”
