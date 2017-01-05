‘Sexy city cowgirl’ arrives at Eaton Place

2:15 Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments Pause

2:47 Cargill announces protein headquarters will stay in Wichita

1:59 Prairie Vistas Gallery is now open in its new space near Douglas and Hillside

2:01 See some of what will be auctioned at Market Centre

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:40 Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden