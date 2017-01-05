‘Sexy city cowgirl’ arrives at Eaton Place

The “sexy city cowgirl” has arrived in Wichita.
Urban Interiors by Farmhouse 5 is now open in 2,300 square feet at Eaton Place in downtown Wichita.
In October, Have You Heard? reported that Cheris Coggins of Farmhouse 5 in Anthony wanted to open a Wichita home decor store with a “sexy city cowgirl” look.
The store is having a soft opening this week.
Urban Interiors sells everything from tea towels for $2.95 to custom upholstery furniture.
“We do sell high-end upholstery pieces, but I like to carry a variety of price points so everybody can shop,” Coggins says.
She says her Anthony store already has a lot of Wichita customers, so this should be more convenient for them. Coggins says she hopes to attract new customers as well and maybe see the downtown retail scene grow, too.
“I love the downtown energy,” she said in October. “It’s just fun to see what’s happening there.”
Now that she’s here, Coggins says, “Wichita’s really big … but it feels like a small town.”
