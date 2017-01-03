Coleman service center gets at least a temporary reprieve

In December, Have You Heard? reported that the last Coleman service center is closing.
The center, which is at the Coleman Factory Outlet and Museum at 235 N. St. Francis, was supposed to close at the end of the year.
It has a reprieve, though, at least through the end of March.
“Our Coleman service center in Wichita will be open through the end of the first quarter of 2017 in order to complete repairs currently in progress,” parent company Newell Brands said in an e-mailed statement.
“Moving forward, consumers are encouraged to contact our Coleman support line at 1-800-835-3278 for service, repair parts and warranty fulfillment.”
In response to a follow-up question about the possibility of the center remaining open after March, a spokeswoman wrote:
“We have not announced plans for the Coleman service center beyond the end of the first quarter of 2017.”
