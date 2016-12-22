Date Maven is now the Job Maven, too

Suzanna Mathews, who is better known as the Date Maven, and her friend Mike Mathia, founder of the KNOXX career networking platform, have had a lot of conversations over coffee about how similar their two businesses are.
Mathews is a dating coach and matchmaker along with being a writer and speaker.
Mathia’s company connects managers, recruiters and business owners with potential job candidates.
“Gosh, we’re in the same exact business,” Mathews says she said to Mathia.
Now, she’s going to work for KNOXX part time to connect businesses with the company, much as she helps potential life partners find each other.
“I hadn’t really entertained the idea of crossing over until he asked me to,” Mathews says.
She’s going to be KNOXX’s director of engagement.
Mathews says what separates KNOXX from similar businesses is a video feature that allows employers to have a quick look at potential employees without having to take the time to meet with them.
She says that, during interviews, an employer might know immediately upon meeting someone that the person isn’t a good fit but then still have to proceed with an interview. Mathews says a video can help whittle a field of applicants.
“It really just narrows down the effort and the labor that’s involved for a recruiter.”
Mathews says her background is in communications and theater and that she has studied a lot of human behavior, which she says will be useful in her new job.
She’s not giving up her job as the Date Maven, either.
“That’s not going away.”
So how will she do it all?
“You just really prioritize,” Mathews says. “And then you just fall into bed Friday night.”
