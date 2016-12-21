Nifty Nut House move delayed

Steve Jahn has gotten his holidays mixed up.
The “head nut” at the Nifty Nut House had hoped to be open in his new space in time for Christmas sales, but his new goal is in time for Valentine’s Day.
“I guess my wife is right,” Jahn says. “I truly am a procrastinator. Put it on the record.”
Jahn is moving the business to a building on the same property where his popular store is now on St. Francis just south of Elm.
There have been delays with the sprinkler system.
“That was the big culprit,” Jahn says.
“It’s gotta be engineered, signed off on and blessed.”
Also, the wrong countertops were ordered. Jahn says he could have used them at least temporarily, but he says, “I didn’t want to do it twice.”
Plus, of course, there’s the craziness that surrounds Nifty Nut House at the holidays.
Jahn says extra space would have been helpful.
“People are still patient with us,” he says. “It’s been tricky.”
Even though he’d like to already be in the new building instead of dealing with the hassles of the old one, Jahn says he does see a bright side.
“We’ll really appreciate the new one a lot more after this.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
