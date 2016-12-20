Two-thirds of Convergys employees receive layoff notices

The Convergys telecommunications and insurance call center at Towne West Square has informed employees that one of its client’s programs is ending on Feb. 9, and two-thirds of its employees will be laid off.
“It will be impacting potentially 231 employees,” says Brooke Beiting, a spokeswoman for the Cincinnati-based company.
“The program is leaving, but the center is not closing.”
Beiting would not name the client with the program that’s ending.
The company, which has been in Wichita since 2007, has 358 employees.
Beiting acknowledges that 231 employees is a substantial number out of the 358 total employees.
“That is a big number,” she says.
However, Beiting says there may be an opportunity to transfer some workers into new jobs since Convergys has multiple clients that it supports out of the Wichita center.
“Hopefully we can secure more business before that February 9 time frame,” Beiting says.
She says there’s an opportunity for the 231 affected employees to take classes to do work for other clients.
“Each month we have training classes for employees who are going to be actual customer service representatives.”
Beiting says two classes are going to be open in the next couple of months that employees may be able to transfer to.
“We don’t think it’ll be all of the impacted employees, but we do think we’ll be able to fill a substantial amount of them.”
Beiting says even if the center weren’t to add more business, she doesn’t foresee it closing.
“We are still business as usual with our remaining clients and programs.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
