Popcorner to have permanent west-side store

Kirsten Bender’s pop-up – no pun intended – west-side Popcorner store is going to become a permanent one.
In August, Bender told Have You Heard? that she heard the “overwhelming” cries of west-siders who wanted a store closer to them than her one in Andover. So she opened a seasonal store in the same center as Jimmie’s Family Diner at 21st and Tyler.
“It’s been pretty well received over here, and we love our location,” Bender says.
She says there’s a lot of traffic there without “the hustle and bustle” of the 21st and Maize Road area, so she’s now working on a permanent lease with her landlord.
This is Bender’s only new store plan for the moment.
“Right now we’re kind of pulling our hair out with the two,” she says.
Bender says she’s thought about Derby, though.
“Who knows?” she says.
Bender says she’ll have to see how it goes.
She adds, though, “That’d be fun.”
