Popcorner to have permanent west-side store

1:11 VIDEO: Hemp store opens within Valentine Eclectics Pause

2:47 Cargill announces protein headquarters will stay in Wichita

1:52 Nifty Nut House to expand into new space

1:28 Dockum Apothecary speakeasy to open at Ambassador Hotel

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

3:05 Wichita State beats Oklahoma 76-73

2:39 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about 75-45 win over St. Louis

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers