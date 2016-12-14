Carrie Rengers

December 14, 2016 10:36 AM

Sprouts Farmers Market seeks to hire 150 employees

Carrie Rengers

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Sprouts Farmers Market, which is opening its store at Central and Rock Road on Jan. 25, needs to hire 150 employees.

There will be interviews from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Homewood Suites by Hilton at the Waterfront, which is at 1550 N. Waterfront Parkway.

Applicants don’t need an appointment but should bring a resume.

In an e-mail, a company spokeswoman said Sprouts is seeking “employees with a passion for the bakery, meat, deli, grocery, produce, vitamin and cashier departments.”

Look for more news on the store, including a sneak-peek video, in January.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340

Carrie Rengers

