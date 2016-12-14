Sprouts Farmers Market seeks to hire 150 employees

Sprouts Farmers Market, which is opening its store at Central and Rock Road on Jan. 25, needs to hire 150 employees.
There will be interviews from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Homewood Suites by Hilton at the Waterfront, which is at 1550 N. Waterfront Parkway.
Applicants don’t need an appointment but should bring a resume.
In an e-mail, a company spokeswoman said Sprouts is seeking “employees with a passion for the bakery, meat, deli, grocery, produce, vitamin and cashier departments.”
Look for more news on the store, including a sneak-peek video, in January.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments