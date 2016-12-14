Affiliated Health and Wellness to open next month

Affiliated Family Counselors is opening an affiliated office of sorts in a familiar spot next month.
“We are opening a new office over in Polo Club Office Park,” says owner Darcy Buehler.
She owns Building G at the park at 1223 N. Rock Road, and that’s where Affiliated Family Counselors was until it moved to 1855 N. Webb Road a year and a half ago.
Buehler leased Suite 100 at the park, which is next to Sunflower Travel, to a law firm for the past year but now is going to open Affiliated Health and Wellness there. It’s an outpatient drug and alcohol program. There’s no room for it at the 8,600-square-foot building on Webb Road.
“We’ve just expanded so much that we can’t house it,” Buehler says.
The new office will be 1,500 square feet.
“We’ve always had … a licensed clinical addiction counselor on staff,” Buehler says.
She wanted to expand the practice, though.
“Nowadays, there’s a major opiate addiction issue,” she says.
Part of her philosophy is that if a patient is on medicine such as an antidepressant, they should also receive therapy.
“Medication can be just a Band-Aid,” Buehler says.
With therapy, she says, “You really delve into the problem.”
She says that, as a whole, the United States is becoming a healthier society of people who don’t want to rely simply on medicine.
“We’re interested in taking care of the whole body,” she says. “You delve into why you need the medication.”
At the Webb Road office, she’s added yoga, tai chi, Pilates and meditation classes. She plans to offer meditation at the new office as well.
“My whole philosophy about moving to this bigger building was to be able to create a more holistic wellness program for people,” Buehler says.
Eventually, she wants both practices to be under the Affiliated Health and Wellness name instead of the Counselors name.
“It’s becoming more acceptable to go to counseling, but … there’s still a stigma for some people, which is so sad,” Buehler says.
She says she likes a focus on health and wellness.
“It’s just sort of more contemporary. People are really into this wellness craze.”
