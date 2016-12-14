Affiliated Health and Wellness to open next month

1:51 Tour the new Oxford Villa senior apartments Pause

1:52 Nifty Nut House to expand into new space

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain

0:30 Porch pirate package theft in Maize

4:11 Colyer on his role in the Brownback administration

4:36 Two Wichitans and a diamond ring in New York City

1:57 Hamilton principal Justin Kasel coaches his staff every week

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour