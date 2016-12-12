Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

Lisa Williams-Laufer started her business out of her home three years ago to make handmade soy candles with strong fragrances. And now after being picked up by Whole Foods she will have her grand opening Saturday in Clifton Square. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Lisa Barmor, left, and Germaine Hall are the new owners of the Hannah Banana children's consignment shop. The store also sells new items and some things for moms, too. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle)
Key Construction vice president Chris Beasley gives a tour of updates at the Douglas, three buildings that used to be collectively known as the Exchange Place project. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle)