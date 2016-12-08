Tour the new Oxford Villa senior apartments

Coryanne Graham of Oxford Senior Living introduces the new Oxford Villa senior apartments. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle)
Carrie Rengers

Nector Republic opens at Clifton Square

Lisa Williams-Laufer started her business out of her home three years ago to make handmade soy candles with strong fragrances. And now after being picked up by Whole Foods she will have her grand opening Saturday in Clifton Square. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Carrie Rengers

Hannah Banana has new owners

Lisa Barmor, left, and Germaine Hall are the new owners of the Hannah Banana children's consignment shop. The store also sells new items and some things for moms, too. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle)

