Developers seek STAR bonds for DRIV Golf Lounge & Brewhouse

There are a few STAR bonds projects coming before the Wichita City Council on Tuesday, one of which is for something called DRIV Golf Lounge & Brewhouse, which will open on Greenwich at 29th Street North.
“It’s a spin-off of the Topgolf concept that you see around the nation,” says Scot Rigby, assistant city manager.
Like Topgolf, DRIV will be an entertainment venue with food and drinks that also has a golf component.
There will be bays where individuals or teams can drive golf balls that are outfitted with microchips. Points are awarded based off of what the chips record for distance.
“You and your friends, whether you’re golfers or not, can come enjoy beverages and food,” Rigby says. “It’s really popular across the country for corporate events or an evening with friends and family.”
He says an easy way to think of it is as a bowling alley for golf.
Wichita Destination Developers, the same group behind the Wichita Sports Forum and Greenwich Place, want to open the business. The developers are asking for up to $29 million in sales tax and revenue bonds.
“It’ll be a good amenity for the community to have,” Rigby says. “These are in high demand.”
The developers think the entire project will be $32 million.
According to DRIV’s website, it “is an entertainment complex that combines the skills of golf with group game play, fun socialization, rousing casual dining and a microbrewery/gastropub.” The site calls DRIV “a highly repeatable group experience for a broad demographic with interactive casual golf games, seasonal & tasting events, and serious golfer skill development, in an approachable yet vibrant, contemporary setting.”
Across Greenwich at the Stryker Soccer Complex, developers are seeking $22 million for improvements to the complex, including replacing 10 of the 12 grass fields with artificial turf, adding lighting and improving locker rooms.
Another STAR bonds process is starting Tuesday for the renovation of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium and improvements on the nearby west river bank.
The state would have to approve STAR bonds eligibility for any of these projects.
Rigby says it’s all about “net new activity coming in the region.”
“The whole goal … is to generate tourism dollars.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
