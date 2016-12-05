Livingston’s Diner owner ‘working on a project’

There may be some news with Livingston’s Diner shortly.
“We are working on something is what I can say right now,” says Jeanne Shaft, who owns the restaurant at 832 N. Webb Road.
“We are working on a project.”
There’s no danger that the restaurant is going to close.
“We’re going strong,” Shaft says.
Earlier this year, she began the process of selling the diner but took it back after just a couple of months.
“We have a good crew … put together, and it’s fun again,” Shaft says. “The people like the fact that we’re back, and it feels great.”
Her news, which should come by the end of the year, won’t be that she’s adding a second restaurant – at least not right now.
“No,” Shaft says, “that could take the fun out of it.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments