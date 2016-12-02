DeVille’s Barbershop and Shaving Parlor to move to Delano

Elvis is leaving the building once again.
Shawn “Elvis” Willson is moving his DeVille’s Barbershop and Shaving Parlor from Eaton Place downtown to the same building where Apple Graphix is at Douglas and Meridian in Delano.
Willson plans to open in the new space on Jan. 3. He says he’s moving for several reasons.
“It’s just time for something better.”
The new place will be bigger, which Willson says will allow for a pool table and maybe a card table.
That will help the parlor be “just more of a men’s lounge kind of thing … where men can be men.”
That’s even though Willson has a number of female clients and children, too.
“We do have a fair amount of ladies who come here.”
Including Willson, there are now four barbers at the business.
In addition to offering haircuts, straight-razor shaving and waxing, Willson says he’s thinking of adding leg shaving.
Willson says part of what’s prompting him to move is the loss of angled parking in front of Eaton Place. He says that and more tenants in the building are making parking for his business more difficult.
“The parking’s been more of a mess.”
Willson says he’s prepared for more “Elvis has left the building” jokes.
“It’s happened before, so I wouldn’t be surprised,” he says. “I’m kind of actually used to it.”
Carrie Rengers
